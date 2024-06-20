Foster Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.67. The company had a trading volume of 542,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,843,032. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.44. The stock has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

