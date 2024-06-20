Foster Group Inc. Sells 1,787 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Foster Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 65,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 20,527 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $779,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PM traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.97. 948,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,415,479. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.48. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $104.90. The company has a market capitalization of $156.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.