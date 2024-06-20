Founders Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Hess were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Hess stock traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,227,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.09 and a 200 day moving average of $148.27. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $129.12 and a 52-week high of $167.75.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.83.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

