Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH) Shares Up 0.2%

Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.27 and last traded at $31.27. 25,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 26,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.22.

Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average of $29.98. The company has a market capitalization of $56.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 116,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 32,715 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 813,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,711,000 after purchasing an additional 250,225 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 60.2% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,926 shares during the period. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 49.8% during the third quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the period.

About Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (FLJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in Japan. The fund is currency hedged for USD-based investors. FLJH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

