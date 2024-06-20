Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC lessened its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,972 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 243,090 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $9,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 24.4% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 216,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 42,530 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 116,605 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 11,501 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,224,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,095,378 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $40,847,000 after buying an additional 311,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.36. The company had a trading volume of 14,625,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,242,953. The company has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average is $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FCX

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,529,843.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 43,900 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $2,242,412.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,331,577.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.