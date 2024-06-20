Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 1,282 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 7,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,222 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 61,385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,681 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.37.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,621,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,517,877. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.15 and a 12 month high of $111.34. The firm has a market cap of $124.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.40 and a 200-day moving average of $97.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

TJX Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

