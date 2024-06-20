Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,164.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,264,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,416 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6,476,084.6% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 841,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,696,000 after purchasing an additional 841,891 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,107,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 832,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,967,000 after purchasing an additional 255,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 349,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,657,000 after purchasing an additional 239,673 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJK stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.00. The company had a trading volume of 154,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,776. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.70. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.63 and a 12 month high of $91.74.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

