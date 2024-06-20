Fulton Bank N.A. Has $11.14 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in KLA were worth $11,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,048,728,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,630,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of KLA by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,469,000 after purchasing an additional 386,810 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of KLA by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 997,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,008,000 after purchasing an additional 301,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 6,309.1% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 250,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,410,000 after purchasing an additional 246,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,136 shares of company stock worth $24,016,781. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $33.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $829.59. 1,281,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,745. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $741.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $668.97. The company has a market cap of $111.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $440.15 and a 12 month high of $876.55.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.40.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

