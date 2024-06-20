Fulton Bank N.A. Has $740,000 Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,385 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Masco were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at $364,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Masco by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,005,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV increased its stake in Masco by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 6,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Masco by 10.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

Masco stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.24. 1,394,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,910. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $47.66 and a 52-week high of $78.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Masco’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

