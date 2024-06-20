Fulton Bank N.A. Has $813,000 Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

GPK traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.37. 1,999,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,103. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average is $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $29.50.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

