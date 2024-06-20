Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,679,000 after acquiring an additional 26,164 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.67.

ISRG stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $432.55. 1,290,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,009. The company has a market capitalization of $153.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.08, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $437.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $396.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $1,971,169.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $110,456.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,456.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

