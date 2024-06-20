Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 3,046 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 352.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.07. 6,995,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,415,886. The stock has a market cap of $139.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.57.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

