Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 835 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 76.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 19,514 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $3,560,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 32.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,157,000 after acquiring an additional 274,484 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $883,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 40.3% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FI traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $149.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,653,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,811. The company has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.26.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.44.

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

