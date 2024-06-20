Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,039,858 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Fulton Financial comprises about 1.3% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fulton Bank N.A. owned about 1.26% of Fulton Financial worth $32,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FULT. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FULT remained flat at $16.23 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 767,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,644. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average of $15.93. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $17.68.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $230.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.90 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

