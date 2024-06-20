GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Up 1.4%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $25.04. 10,519,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 26,748,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GME shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 313.04 and a beta of -0.27.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.30 million. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $58,320.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $58,320.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,287.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $346,474. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in GameStop by 147.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

