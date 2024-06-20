Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI) Trading 10% Higher

Garibaldi Resources Corp. (CVE:GGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 46,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 65,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Garibaldi Resources Trading Up 10.0 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.59.
Garibaldi Resources Company Profile
Garibaldi Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned E&L Nickel Mountain Project located to Northwest British Columbia.
