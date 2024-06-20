GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Hits New 12-Month High at $185.50

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $185.50 and last traded at $182.56, with a volume of 1339898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.57.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Argus began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on GE Vernova from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEV. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

