Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.83

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.83 and last traded at $43.54, with a volume of 467272 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.86.

Gemini Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.54 and a beta of -0.12.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

