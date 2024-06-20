Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.83

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.83 and last traded at $43.54, with a volume of 467272 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.86.
Gemini Therapeutics Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.54 and a beta of -0.12.
About Gemini Therapeutics
Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gemini Therapeutics
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.