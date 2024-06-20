Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GEODF) Shares Down 2.5%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.49. 4,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 11,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services, as well as reverse circulation and reverse circulation grade control.

