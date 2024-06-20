Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.35

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 291872 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GETY. Citigroup increased their price target on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 59.83 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $222.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.29 million. Getty Images had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Nathaniel Gandert sold 19,785 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $87,251.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 482,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,187.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Getty Images news, Director Chinh Chu sold 10,121 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $40,484.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,540,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,160,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Nathaniel Gandert sold 19,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $87,251.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 482,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,187.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 911,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,413. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Getty Images by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

