Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,787,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,814,000 after purchasing an additional 175,925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,281,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,873,000 after purchasing an additional 87,482 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,724,000 after purchasing an additional 60,697 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.60. 2,336,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,222,083. The company has a market cap of $81.73 billion, a PE ratio of 175.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.