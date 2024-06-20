GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.70.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on GitLab from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James raised GitLab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citic Securities assumed coverage on GitLab in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $43.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.73. GitLab has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 0.44.

In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $3,075,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $3,075,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $3,364,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 346,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,411,867.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,334 shares of company stock valued at $8,006,676. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,199,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,540,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in GitLab by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,478,000 after purchasing an additional 51,612 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in GitLab by 71.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,236,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,944 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in GitLab by 520.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 748,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,134,000 after purchasing an additional 627,999 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in GitLab by 280.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 628,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,443,000 after purchasing an additional 463,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

