Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Hits New 1-Year High at $97.99

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $97.99 and last traded at $97.90, with a volume of 10078 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.10.

Givaudan Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.17.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

