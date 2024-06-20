GMS (NYSE:GMS) Shares Gap Down to $89.89

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $89.89, but opened at $83.10. GMS shares last traded at $81.41, with a volume of 172,372 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GMS. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.63.

Get GMS alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GMS

GMS Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.64.

In related news, COO George T. Hendren sold 10,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.49, for a total value of $1,018,355.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,453.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $1,931,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,465.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 10,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.49, for a total value of $1,018,355.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,453.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GMS

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in GMS by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in GMS during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in GMS by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GMS during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GMS during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.