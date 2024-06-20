Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC) Trading Up 20%

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09. 98,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 307% from the average session volume of 24,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Gold Springs Resource Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$25.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Gold Springs Resource Company Profile

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs project covering approximately 7,544 hectares located in straddles eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

Featured Stories

