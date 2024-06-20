Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.05

Shares of Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Goldstone Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01), with a volume of 35,761 shares trading hands.

Goldstone Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of £4.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 0.05.

About Goldstone Resources

(Get Free Report)

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements. It holds 100% interest in the Akrokeri project; and 90% interest in the Homase project located in the Akrokeri-Homase Gold Project in Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldstone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldstone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.