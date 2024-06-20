Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Earns Buy Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

GOSS has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.65.

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $0.54 on Monday. Gossamer Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The stock has a market cap of $122.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.90.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Faheem Hasnain sold 23,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $26,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,293 shares in the company, valued at $139,539.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,763,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,881,000 after buying an additional 128,150 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,187,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at about $6,709,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,954,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after buying an additional 1,596,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 88.5% in the third quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 6,530,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,136 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

