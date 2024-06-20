Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Down 0.3%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.58. 3,157,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 23,495,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.30 price objective on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.07.

Grab Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.48 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 11.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Grab

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

