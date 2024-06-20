Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graco

Graco Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Graco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Graco by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Graco by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 66,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Graco by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its position in Graco by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GGG opened at $80.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.18. Graco has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $94.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). Graco had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Graco will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 35.17%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Stories

