Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.25.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th.
NYSE GGG opened at $80.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.18. Graco has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $94.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82.
Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). Graco had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Graco will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 35.17%.
Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.
