Grande Portage Resources (CVE:GPG) Shares Up 7%

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (CVE:GPG – Get Free Report) shares rose 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 206,843 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 79,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.73, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.55 million, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.99.

About Grande Portage Resources

Grande Portage Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, explores for, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Herbert gold property comprising 91 unpatented mining claims and located 25km in the north of Juneau, Alaska.

