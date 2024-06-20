Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 753 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 2,081 shares.The stock last traded at $7.82 and had previously closed at $7.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Gray Television

Gray Television Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 1.30%.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently -266.67%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Further Reading

