Green Alpha Advisors LLC Buys 9,673 Shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 1.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 82,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SK Telecom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SK Telecom by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 63,913 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SK Telecom by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in SK Telecom by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 55,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 28,822 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKM. Nomura Securities raised SK Telecom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nomura raised SK Telecom from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

NYSE SKM traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.69. 368,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,080. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $22.71.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 6.53%. Research analysts predict that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

