Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $630,000 Stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBLY. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 16,929 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MBLY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Mobileye Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.19.

Mobileye Global Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,835,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257,366. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.66. Mobileye Global Inc. has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $45.10.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.60 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $45,381.87. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,328.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,000 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,045.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 1,611 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $45,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,328.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mobileye Global

(Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.