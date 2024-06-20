Green Alpha Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,887 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of SunPower worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth $762,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth $479,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 45,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPWR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of SunPower from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.56.

SunPower Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of SPWR stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,004,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,283,408. SunPower Co. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $12.18. The company has a market cap of $476.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.30.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

