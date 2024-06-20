Green Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 2,139 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3,789.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTLA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Shares of NTLA stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.84. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $46.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.59.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.35% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

