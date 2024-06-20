Green Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 2,139 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3,789.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NTLA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.
Intellia Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NTLA stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.84. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $46.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.59.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.35% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.
