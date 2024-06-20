Green Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 668 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Sprouts Farmers Market comprises about 1.0% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $2,298,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,817,839.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $2,298,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,817,839.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,156,771.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,561 shares of company stock worth $6,060,771. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SFM traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.99. 1,276,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,869. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.55 and a 200-day moving average of $61.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

