Grin Market Capitalization Hits $3.20 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0326 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $111,256.65 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,784.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.68 or 0.00599292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.16 or 0.00114352 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008816 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00036984 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.90 or 0.00261965 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00041686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00068050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

