Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Trading Up 0.8%

Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 65.50 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 65.50 ($0.83). Approximately 14,568 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 8,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.83).

Gusbourne Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £39.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1,637.50 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 66.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.82.

About Gusbourne

(Get Free Report)

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling and still wines under the Gusbourne brand in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Gusbourne PLC was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gusbourne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gusbourne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.