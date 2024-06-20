H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.63

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 13922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.12.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

