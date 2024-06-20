Halpern Financial Inc. Buys 1,363 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 142.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,789.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 14,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,490,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,638. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.21.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

