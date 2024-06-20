Halpern Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Halpern Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 2.8% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,956,000 after acquiring an additional 80,667 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $814,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IWF stock traded down $2.71 on Thursday, reaching $364.62. 597,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,637. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $368.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

