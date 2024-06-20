Halpern Financial Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,595 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,353,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,922 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,142,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,150,000 after buying an additional 244,927 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 15,726,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,347,000 after buying an additional 836,192 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,603,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,895,000 after buying an additional 164,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,270,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,709,000 after buying an additional 272,766 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,453,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,612,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.67. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

