Halpern Financial Inc. Has $69,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Halpern Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,635,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.78 and a 1-year high of $81.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.67.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

