Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) Stock Price Up ∞

Hamborner REIT AG (ETR:HAB – Get Free Report) traded up ∞ during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €6.52 ($7.01) and last traded at €6.52 ($7.01). 36,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 131,380 shares.

Hamborner REIT Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €6.52 and a 200 day moving average of €6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $519.76 million and a PE ratio of 26.61.

About Hamborner REIT

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

