Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.40

Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
Hammerson Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34.
Hammerson Company Profile
Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.
