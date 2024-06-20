Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Shares Down 5.8%

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) fell 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.69. 6,022,656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 7,798,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on HBI. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Hanesbrands Trading Down 5.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.33 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.74.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loews Corp lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 16,500,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,590,000 after buying an additional 5,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,812,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,290,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,265,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,140 shares during the period. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at $3,425,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

