Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOG. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average is $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $44.16.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at about $11,797,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 30,143 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 21.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

