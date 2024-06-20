HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Co-Diagnostics Stock Up 5.5 %

CODX stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $47.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of -0.85. Co-Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million. Co-Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 42.35% and a negative net margin of 582.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Co-Diagnostics

About Co-Diagnostics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Co-Diagnostics stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CODX Free Report ) by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,989 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Co-Diagnostics worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 14.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.