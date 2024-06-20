HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.
Co-Diagnostics Stock Up 5.5 %
CODX stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $47.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of -0.85. Co-Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89.
Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million. Co-Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 42.35% and a negative net margin of 582.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.
About Co-Diagnostics
Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting.
