Head-To-Head Survey: AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF) and CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF – Get Free Report) and CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

AB Volvo (publ) pays an annual dividend of C$3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. CNH Industrial pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share. AB Volvo (publ) pays out 110.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CNH Industrial pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AB Volvo (publ) and CNH Industrial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AB Volvo (publ) N/A N/A N/A C$2.73 9.20 CNH Industrial $24.69 billion 0.00 $2.37 billion $1.71 N/A

Analyst Recommendations

CNH Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than AB Volvo (publ). CNH Industrial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AB Volvo (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and CNH Industrial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AB Volvo (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A CNH Industrial 0 8 6 0 2.43

CNH Industrial has a consensus target price of $15.20, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given CNH Industrial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CNH Industrial is more favorable than AB Volvo (publ).

Profitability

This table compares AB Volvo (publ) and CNH Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AB Volvo (publ) N/A N/A N/A CNH Industrial 9.48% 28.38% 5.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.4% of AB Volvo (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of CNH Industrial shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CNH Industrial beats AB Volvo (publ) on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands. It offers road construction machine, haulers, wheel loaders, excavators, and compact equipment. In addition, the company offers engines and power solutions for leisure and commercial vessels, as well as for power generation, industrial, and off-highway applications under the Volvo Penta brand name. Further, it provides financing, insurance, rental, spare parts, repairs, preventive maintenance, service agreement, and assistance services. The company offers its products and services through a network of dealerships and workshops. It has a strategic alliance with Isuzu Motors within commercial vehicles; a partnership with Samsung SDI Co to develop batteries for its electric products; and an agreement with Aurora to develop autonomous trucks. AB Volvo (publ) was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services. The Agriculture segment designs, manufactures, and distributes farm machinery and implements, including two-wheel and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, material handling equipment, and precision agriculture technology. This segment sells its agricultural equipment under the New Holland Agriculture and Case IH brands. The Construction segment designs, manufactures, and distributes construction equipment comprising excavators, crawler dozers, graders, wheel loaders, backhoe loaders, skid steer loaders, and compact track loaders under the CASE Construction Equipment, New Holland Construction, and Eurocomach brands. The Financial Services segment offers financing to end-use customers for the purchase of new and used agricultural and construction equipment and components, as well as revolving charge account financing and other financial services. It also provides wholesale financing to CNH Industrial brand dealers and distributors; trade receivables factoring services to CNH companies; and financial services to Iveco Group companies in the North America, South America, and Asia Pacific regions. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Basildon, the United Kingdom.

