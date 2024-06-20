Hermez Network Price Reaches $4.19 on Major Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.19 or 0.00006440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $152.93 million and $23,749.26 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011045 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009302 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,717.65 or 1.00041489 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00012442 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005262 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00078906 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.20083788 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $9,752.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

